J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% yr/yr to ~$8.87-8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-10.000 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- What is a Dividend King?
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.