Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $59,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

