Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $986.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

