Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Shares of Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 356533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).
Jade Road Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a current ratio of 16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.48.
Jade Road Investments Company Profile
Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.
