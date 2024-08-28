JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.83

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $25.50. JD.com shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 7,555,379 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

