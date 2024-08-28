Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.04

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $1.82 million and $14.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,946.50 or 0.99916256 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00107013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

