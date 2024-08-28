JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
JG Boswell Trading Down 1.9 %
BWEL traded down $11.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.00. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.46. JG Boswell has a 1 year low of $471.01 and a 1 year high of $700.00.
About JG Boswell
