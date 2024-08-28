JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

JG Boswell Trading Down 1.9 %

BWEL traded down $11.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.00. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.46. JG Boswell has a 1 year low of $471.01 and a 1 year high of $700.00.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

