Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Up 289.5% in August

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

