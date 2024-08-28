John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $1.61 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.
About John Wood Group
