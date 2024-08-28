John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $1.61 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.