Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 220,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,758. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.