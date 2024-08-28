Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.33.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE JLL opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $261.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $55,152,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

