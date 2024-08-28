JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

