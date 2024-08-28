JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.08

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 17891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 233,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

