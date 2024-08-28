JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 536,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.