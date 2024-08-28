Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Jumbo has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

Jumbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.9801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

