K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $273,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.95. The company had a trading volume of 348,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,194. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $152.03 and a one year high of $289.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -440.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
