K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 2,000 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ARM Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.32. 7,293,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

