K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,685 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

RCI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 629,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

