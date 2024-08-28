K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE KRP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 280,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,348. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.
Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners
In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.