KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.68 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $534.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,917 shares of company stock worth $368,563 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

