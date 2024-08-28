Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. 3,944,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

