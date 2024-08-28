Keynote Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $331,178,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

