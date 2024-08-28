Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after buying an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

