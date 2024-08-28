Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 522,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.