Kintegral Advisory LLC Buys 11,257 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,103. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

