Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 2,452,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -321.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

