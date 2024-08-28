Kintegral Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,232,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,516,000 after purchasing an additional 132,813 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $5,049,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 8,284,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,524,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.