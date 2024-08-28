Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $968.34. 160,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,863. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $943.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

