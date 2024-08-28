Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. 3,020,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

