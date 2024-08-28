Kintegral Advisory LLC Purchases 16,025 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 501.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Cencora stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.45. 878,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,452,273 shares of company stock worth $1,070,812,312. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

