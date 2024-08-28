Kintegral Advisory LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.32. 530,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,721. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $355.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

