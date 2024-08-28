Kintegral Advisory LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.77. 976,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,039. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

