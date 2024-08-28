Kintegral Advisory LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 300,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avantor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Avantor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,902,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,529,000 after purchasing an additional 416,342 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 4,373,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

