Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.9 %

Lam Research stock traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $805.11. 1,172,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $945.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $945.80.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.