Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Shares of KRG opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.