KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.74. 231,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,119. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.