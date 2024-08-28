Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 3.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. 1,001,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,027. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.