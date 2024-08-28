Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,806,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345,770. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

