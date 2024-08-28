Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,916. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

