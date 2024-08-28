Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-$16.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.05 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.