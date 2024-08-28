Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

