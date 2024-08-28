Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-$16.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.05 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

