Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $20.24. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 5,795,144 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

