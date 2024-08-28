KOK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $368,326.55 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $368,326.55 and $90,833.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00080825 USD and is up 92.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $105,114.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

