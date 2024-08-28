Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $221.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $203.60 and last traded at $203.57. Approximately 76,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 361,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.22.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.46. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

