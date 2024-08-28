Kujira Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and $384,717.87 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.36412326 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $296,474.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

