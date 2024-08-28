Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Stock Performance

KURCF stock remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Kureha has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52.

Kureha Company Profile

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fiber, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

