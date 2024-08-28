LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Down 4%

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35. 116,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 376,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30.

In related news, Director Valerie Chase acquired 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of LandBridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

