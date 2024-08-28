LandWolf (SOL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.89 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and $2.89 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,861,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,861,282 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

