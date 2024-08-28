lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in August

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSMNF opened at C$23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.80. lastminute.com has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.85.

Get lastminute.com alerts:

lastminute.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.